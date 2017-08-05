Even as the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati is going on in full swing, rumour has been doing the rounds that the movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor may not release as per its schedule date, November 17.

In fact, there were reports that the period drama is likely to be pushed for another six months, which means it will open in theatres in next year.

Shocking! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh break up; actor dating another girl?

Now, it has been revealed that it is Bhansali who is willing to delay the film's release. According to a Mid-Day report, the filmmaker has requested investors to push the film's release as the Deepika and Ranveer-starrer has been shot in a rush and because of this, it will take a longer time to edit.

However, the producers are reluctant as Padmavati is an expensive film and delaying it will entail extra expenditure. A spokesperson from production company Viacom 18 has also confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the film will release as per schedule.

It now remains to be seen if SLB manages to convince the producers as the ace filmmaker believes in presenting quality movie to the audience.

Padmavati will see Deepika as queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer Singh will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji. Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of Rani Padmavati's husband, Raja Ratan Singh of Chittor.

The period drama has been in controversy over allegedly bending of historical facts. Earlier this year, the shoot was stalled after some miscreants vandalised the sets in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Then the Jaipur shoot was disrupted by members of fringe groups.

The outrage among the group started due to a rumour about a dream romance sequence between Deepika and Ranveer's characters, which the protesters claimed had never happened in history.