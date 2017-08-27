Defending champions and favourites for La Liga 2017-18, Real Madrid will look to entertain their home fans as they are set for a big encounter against Valencia on Sunday.

Real Madrid will be without their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is serving a five-match suspension. Despite his absence, coach Zinedine Zidane has good quality in the squad to deliver the goods against Valencia. With the likes of Isco, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, they have a team capable of destroying any team in Spain.

Real Madrid are the team to beat in the La Liga. There is an element of class when their players get into the groove, with their silky moves, penetrating the box with pacers like Bale, and add Benzema's instinct inside the box, Valencia have a tough job at hand.

Zidane has certain expectations from all his players, irrespective of the opponent, and he wants his players to show great discipline and concentration against Valencia.

"We're trying to maintain the level we have now and keep growing. That depends not only on the physical aspects but also on our attitude. We're doing well, but that can slip anytime. I want the highest levels of concentration at all levels from each player," Real Madrid official website quoted Zidane as saying.

Valencia come into this fixture with a 1-0 win over Las Palmas, but they know Real Madrid are a different league altogether. Team like Valencia will always be pumped up when they face Real as a win or even a draw against such a club will boost the confidence big time.

In Dani Parejo, they have an experienced player, willing to lead from the front. But, other players like Simone Zaza and Geoffrey Kondogbia also need to share responsibility and show determination.