Tottenham Hotspur have steadily risen up their ranks in English league football over the last few years and them being regarded as a danger even by a club of the stature of Real Madrid, says a lot. The two sides clash swords on Tuesday October 17 in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The action unfolds at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Even as we get set for the kick-off of the match, the possibility of witnessing Spurs star forward Harry Kane getting transferred to Real Madrid, looms large. Los Blancos legend and current coach Zinedine Zidane has revealed his admiration for the English goal-poacher off late, fuelling speculations over a possible transfer in the future.

"He's [Kane] good at everything and he's always thinking about the goal in everything he does," Zidane has been quoted as saying by the BBC. "I don't know what will happen in the future. But in the present, what he is doing has made him a very important player, a key player.

"He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one [at first], but in the end, he is."

Kane, 24, is in a formidable form in the Champions League at the moment, having scored seven goals in the last five games UCL matches.

While Kane will be available for the match, his teammate Dele Alli is out suspended. For Real Madrid, former Spurs star Gareth Bale is absent for the match via injury. Luka Modric, yet another former Spurs man, is however fit to face the English side.

REAL MADRID vs TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Date - October 17

Time - 7:45 pm BST, 12:15 am IST (Wednesday)

Venue - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

