The race for the La Liga title is getting interesting, with three points separating Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla. Hence, there will be no room for errors when these teams are involved in a La Liga match. Real Madrid will be eager to collect all three points when they face Real Betis on Sunday.

Barcelona, who will play much before Real Madrid's match on Sunday, have a one point advantage over Real Madrid, who will know if they can go to the top of the table after Barca's result. If Barcelona lose or even draw against Deportivo and Real Madrid beat Real Betis, Zinedine Zidane's side can move to the top of the table. However, they cannot depend on other results too much, and just focus on Real Betis.

Out of the possible 12 points in their last four matches, Real Madrid have only collected seven points. They are aware that the competition is in its tough stage and they cannot afford to drop any points from now on to win the title. Manager Zidane now wants his players to focus on each and every game till the end of the season.

"We're going to do all we can at home to win every game and not drop points. We've managed to do that so far and we've got to focus on carrying it on and doing a good job. We're always going to try and win games or at least not lose them," Real Madrid's official website.

"We're not done badly so far this season. We can do things better and play better, but what we've done so far is pretty good. Now we're facing the most difficult, important period. There's not long left and every point will be crucial. What we've done up to this point hasn't been bad, but how we perform from this stage until the end of the season will be extremely important."

Though Gareth Bale will be serving ban for his red card against Las Palmas, Real Madrid have the ammunition to replace him with the likes of Alvaro Morata constantly pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Real Betis might be in the 14th place, but they have looked a better side after Victor Sanchez replaced Gus Poyet in November 2016. They are playing a good brand of football under Sanchez, but they are well aware of the tough task against Real Madrid.

Real Betis could come up with a defensive set up against Madrid, who have world-class players, capable of scoring goals for fun. Real Betis have to be patient and be quick on the counter to score goals.

Overall Real Madrid are favourite, and even if Real Betis manages a draw, it will be a huge upset in the La Liga.

Where to watch live:

Real Madrid vs Real Betis is scheduled for 1:15 am IST, 7.45 GMT, 2.45 pm ET start.

Live TV and streaming information is below.

India TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Spain: TV: Canal+Partidazo

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1/HD. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA, Australia: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.