The biggest football match on paper this midweek is set to get under way from the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Spain on Wednesday February 14. Real Madrid play host to French giants Paris St Germain in their 1st leg round of 16 UEFA Champions League match.

Some of the best footballers of the world will go up against each other. So what if Neymar has bid goodbye to Barcelona? The battle between Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and the sensational Brazilian can still be witnessed by fans across the world.

"We've been speaking about big players but tomorrow is a case of Real Madrid-PSG, not Neymar against Cristiano," clarified Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane in the pre-match press conference.

"Cristiano has done some extraordinary things and won five Ballon d'Or trophies. I'm not going to make any comparisons. We all know what Neymar can do on the pitch. He has real quality and often makes the difference.

"We're not here for a showdown between those two, we're here to watch Real Madrid take on PSG".

Cristiano is in a formidable form in the European competition as he has a total of 19 goals from his last 11 UCL matches for Real Madrid.

Neymar, meanwhile, has six goals from six matches so far in the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid vs PSG: Possible starting lineup

Real Madrid : Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić; Bale, Ronaldo, Benzema

: Navas; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić; Bale, Ronaldo, Benzema Paris: Areola; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Berchiche; Verratti, Diarra, Rabiot; Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar

Match schedule

Date: February 14

Time: 7:45 pm GMT (1:15 am IST - Thursday)

TV channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (India), beIN Sports Espana (Spain), beIN Sports 1 (France), BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live streaming: Sony Liv (India), beIN Sports Connect Espana (Spain), BT Sport Live (UK)

Live scores: Twitter