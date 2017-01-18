Real Madrid are into the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey 2016-17. So are Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Question remains now if Zinedine Zidane's league of extraordinary gentlemen can go on to win the trophy at the end of the season?

Well, before that, many hurdles need to be broken. Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo in their first leg Copa del Rey quarter final match on Wednesday.

The match takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu, so expect the La Liga side, who had a sensational undefeated streak in the top flight this season, before Sevilla stumped them last weekend, to have a good showing.

Celta Vigo, however, are not expected to give the match away.

The big question remains whether Zidane will be fielding talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for the match. With the likes of Gareth Bale, Pepe and Fabio Coentrao injured, is it finally the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA men's player of the year's turn to make an appearance?

''You'll see what happens tomorrow,'' Zidane said in the pre-match presser when asked about this. ''It's normal that everyone has an opinion about whether it's better to rest or to keep playing games.''

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, are undefeated in their five previous matches in all competitions. Can they keep that streak alive?

"I'm not surprised by Celta's record and that they have won everything in 2017 because they're a very good team,'' Zidane added. ''They fight and play very good football. We have to go in to it as we know how, because it'll be another complicated match for us. It's a knock-out match and we'll see what happens.''

Schedule

Date: January 18

Time: 1:45 am IST (Thursday) [8:15 pm GMT, 3:15 pm EST]

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Where to watch live

India: No telecast

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect

Spain: beIN La Liga. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect Espana

Live score: Twitter