Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich – can it get any better in the quarterfinals of the Champions League?

Two of the biggest teams in world football and the stage is set for a massive encounter at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

One might have wanted the clash in the finals of the Champions League, but no one has control over the draw. So here we are, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both topping their domestic leagues in Spain and Germany, respectively. Football fans are expected to be treated to a spectacle in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid have some problems at the back. Pepe has suffered a broken rib, while Raphael Varane is also ruled out. Sergio Ramos and Nacho are now the only two centre-backs available for Real. Real cannot afford any more injuries, especially to their defenders. But, it is their attacking players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karin Benzema, who will have a major say in their match.

Form guide in all competitions Bayern Munich - WLWWW Real Madrid - DWWWW

It is not only Real who boast star players. Bayern also possess quality players like Robert Lewandwoski, Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben. Hence Real have to be strong defensively else it could be troublesome for the home team.

One can expect Real coach Zinedine Zidane to come up with a concrete plan against Bayern, who thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in their last Bundesliga outing.

Such results will give Bayern the much-needed confidence to take on the Spanish giants. Bayern, like Real, may also have some problems with fitness and injury, but the likes of Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller are expected to be fit for the clash.

This month is going to be huge for Real, who will not only face Bayern in the Champions League, but the El Classico, against Barcelona, is also scheduled for April. Real would want to take it one game at a time, and their foremost objective will be to beat Bayern in the first leg of CL quarterfinals on Wednesday.