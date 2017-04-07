Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid is one of the biggest derbies in Spain, and the former will be keen to strengthen their lead at the top with a win on Saturday (April 8). However, things could get interesting in the title race if Real Madrid suffer defeat as it would allow Barcelona go to the top, provided they beat Malaga later during the day.

Real and Atletico will not be thinking about other results nor the consequence of this match in the points table. They will just have one aim – win the derby. This derby is always a special one, where tempers could fly high, and goals should not be a problem, especially with a host of world-class players in both the teams.

Zinedine Zidane and his team come into this Madrid derby with some impressive record, winning their last six matches in all competitions, including a 4-2 victory in their last La Liga match against Leganes. Real will know that Atletico will prove to be their biggest test in recent weeks, and they should be ready for a quality showdown, which could go either way.

Atletico, like Real, have been impressive in their leadup to the match. They have scored goals, and more importantly won five of their last six. The visitors have a strong squad for the encounter, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, who can trouble any defender in the world with his movement and skills.

But then if Atletico have Griezmann, Real look even more dangerous with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to find the back of the net. With such quality players expected to be on the pitch for both teams, goals are guaranteed in the Madrid derby.