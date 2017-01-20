Recent reports related to Real Madrid have said that the club's president Florentino Perez is keen to sell Cristiano Ronaldo by 2018-19 -- before his contract ends and that the Real can make some money for future purchases from the trade.

Also read: Real Madrid to sign the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Perez is aware of how influential the Portugal captain can be in the dressing room and was angry when Ronaldo sided with Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos during a row. With Ronaldo set to turn 32 next month, the Real Madrid president feels that he has gone past his best and his most recent performances are an indicator.

It was reported that Perez was initially in favour of selling Romaldo earlier but instead offered him a new contract because he played a key role in Real's winning the Champions League.

Ronaldo is Real's all-time highest scorer with 382 goals in 270 games but despite scoring 18 goals in 22 games this season, he has not found his old touch.

The Chinese Super League is most likely to be Ronaldo's next destination which will see him doubling his salary and go past Carlos Tevez, the highest-paid footballer in the world at the moment.

With clubs in the Chinese league willing to spend ridiculous amounts of money to get players, signing Ronaldo will not be a problem. Perez is also keen to sell him so that he can get back some of the £80 million which was spent to bring him to Bernabeu in 2009.

It has also been reported that after Ronaldo spends a few years in China, he will most likely move to the MLS where he will conclude his career.