Belgium and Chelsea number 1 goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has set his sights on a summer move to Real Madrid with the Belgium player already planning his move back to Spain.

It has be rumored that Real Madrid have made Courtois as their number one transfer target given Keylor Navas' poor form in recent weeks and Courtois is confident that Real will make a move for him in the summer.

Real Madrid was initially interested in signing David De Gea from Manchester United and almost signed him in August 2015, but a paperwork problem prevented the deal from being completed. However, now Real Madrid feel Thibaut Courtois is a more ideal choice as they feel a deal for De Gea will be too complicated to complete.

Thibaut Courtois already enjoyed a successful spell in Spain during his loan spell at Atletico Madrid where he won the La Liga, the Copa Del Rey, the UEFA Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup and was a runner-up in the 2013-14 Champions League. Despite playing for Atletico Madrid for three years, Courtois is "crazy" for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports also suggest that part of the reason as to why Courtois wants to move back to Spain is because of his family. Thibaut Courtois girlfriend is from Madrid and she still lives there with their daughter, with him regularly going to Spain to meet them.

It's also been reported that he has enquired about enrolling her in a school there next year, which suggests that he sees his long term future away from the Premier League.

However, Real Madrid will not have an easy time convincing Chelsea to sell one of their top players in Courtois who has no doubt established himself as one of the best keepers in the world right now and Real Madrid will have to be ready to pay a huge transfer fee to Chelsea to let him go.