Teenage sensation Alexander Isak, who is seen by many as the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is set to join European champions Real Madrid in the coming days with Madrid expected to pay around €10 million for the player who is expected to sign a five-year deal with the club.

Seventeen-year-old Isak was scouted by 90 clubs last month, including top European teams like Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal.

The highly rated striker is currently playing for AIK Fotboll in Sweden's top football league. He has already become a regular in the club's first team and has scored 10 goals in 24 appearances, helping it to secure the second place in the last season.

Standing at 6'2", Isak made his international debut as the second youngest player for Sweden earlier in January when he appeared in a match against Ivory Coast. A few days later, Isak bettered his own record when he scored a goal against Slovakia in his second game. The goal made him Sweden's youngest-ever scorer. Sweden thrashed Slovakia 6-0 in that match.

It has been reported that Real Madrid and AIK Fotboll have already reached an agreement on the transfer of the player with a few minor details yet to be finalized.

Real Madrid are banned from registering any new players during the January transfer window but it is expected that the Swedish sensation will sign with the club and then be loaned back to AIK Fotboll for the 2017 season and will officially become a Real Madrid player in 2018.

With the Signing of Alexander Isak, Real Madrid have signed another promising young talent and with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Sergio Diaz and Federico Valverde among their youth prospects, the future of Real Madrid looks in good hands.