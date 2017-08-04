Gareth Bale is one of the superstars of world football, and the Welshman could be plying his trade in the Premier League this upcoming season. The Real Madrid star has been on the radar of the Manchester United for some time, and even before he moved to the La Liga, the Red Devils were eager to sign him.

Now, United have got another chance to sign the player, and Bale has become even more sharp, clinical and dangerous after his stint in the La Liga. However, with the quality Bale possesses, the Wales international will not come for cheap.

As per metro.co.uk, Real Madrid are looking for £90 million to part ways with the talismanic forward. Manchester United are not the only suitors as Antonio Conte's Chelsea are also interested in signing the player. Real Madrid could initiate the sale process soon.

It does not come as any surprise with top Premier League teams looking to land him. The former Tottenham star knows the league in and out, and he will be strengthening the starting XI of any team he plays for.

One might wonder why are Real willing to let Bale leave the club when he is a crucial part of the Spanish club. There is a logical reason to that. Real Madrid wants to sign Kylian Mbappe, who will cost a bomb, and Bale's sale will help them increase the funds for the player.

More importantly, manager Zinedine Zidane does not want to have four attacking forwards, when there is only space for three. Cristiano Ronaldo is not someone they will let go, and Karim Benzema is set to sign a new contract, so the axe seems to be falling on Bale.

Manchester United and Chelsea are aware of the massive chance of improving their team if they manage to sign Bale from Madrid. The forward can play anywhere across the front three (though best suited in the wings) and his pace is something which will create trouble for Premier League defenders.

This news might have given United a new lease of life as they seem to be having trouble in landing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan. And with Jose Mourinho already having mentioned about the need of a winger in the transfer window, the former Real Madrid coach could get a wonderful player in Bale.

Chelsea, aware of Welshman's skills, and with Diego Costa set to leave Chelsea soon, Bale's inclusion could make perfect sense for the Blues as well.