Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has issued a warning to Real Madrid that European champions will not be aware "what they will really face" at the Parc des Princes on March 6.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot put the Ligue 1 giants in front, early in the first half of the Champions League last 16 first leg tie at Santiago Bernabeu. However, Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot kick to score the equalizer before the break.

The former Manchester United star then gave a lead to Real in the final quarter of the match before Marcelo made it 3-1 for Zinedine Zidane's side. Despite losing the match, PSG have an advantage of an away goal.

A 2-0 victory over PSG in the return leg will be sufficient for the French outfit to make it to the last eight of this season's Champions League. The former Sevilla manager claims Real will not be aware "what they will really face" in the second leg in Paris.

"In most games this season we have shown that we can do it, but it's especially true at the Parc des Princes where we feel like a huge force, as we have seen in the 17 games we have won this season," Emery wrote a message on his website.

"Marseille and Real Madrid know that they have to come to Paris, but what they don't know is what they will really face. These are two big games for those who will back us. Our team is dedicated and convinced, but they will be even more so in these two games.

"We will give our all on our pitch and we won't think about the past or the future, only about the game that we will play. Since the foundation of PSG we have beaten Marseille more than 20 times at home.

"After a few days of rest we will come back together again."We only think about the Parc des Princes, our home, where we will defend with you until the end with all the enthusiasm of the games of February 25, February 28 and March 6. These are three games which will form part of the history of PSG. Allez Paris!"

PSG will face an uphill task to keep a clean sheet against Real in the second leg of the Champions League at home. They have managed only four clean sheets in the last 10 matches played in all competitions, out of which only two of them have come at Parc des Princes.