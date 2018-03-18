Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar, 26, joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record fee of £198m ($276m) in August last year but has been persistently linked with a summer move back to Spain to join Real.

The Brazil international has scored 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, but he fractured his metatarsal during PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille on February 25 and is unlikely to return to action before the end of the campaign.

A move to Madrid would raise eyebrows due to Neymar's past with Barcelona, and Zidane was non-committal when questioned about the Brazilian.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, if you ask the players, if you ask me about Neymar, he is a very good player, but he is not a Real Madrid player," Zidane was quoted as saying by Goal.

"I have to focus on my players and talk about them."

Real midfielder Casemiro made headlines last week when he remarked that the "door is always open" for Neymar to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"[Neymar] has always been spectacular, since he was 11 years old. He does crazy things," Casemiro was quoted as saying by Goal.

"I don't think there is any chance that he will come to Real, but you have to ask [Madrid president] Florentino Perez.

"He knows that the door is always open for him in Madrid, but he is happy in Paris. He always says that he is happy there, that he is comfortable in Paris. There are many Brazilians there too, it is very quiet there, but whether it's possible you have to ask Florentino."

Neymar is expected to be sidelined for three months due to his foot injury and return to action in time for the start of the World Cup in Russia.

PSG were knocked out 5-2 on aggregate by Madrid in the Champions League round of 16