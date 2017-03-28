Real Madrid have made Chelsea's Eden Hazard their No. 1 transfer target in the summer as they look to add more fire power to their already fierce-looking attacking line-up. Chelsea are determined to hold on to their best player and have been preparing a new contract for him in order to persuade him to stay at Stamford Bridge.

However, reports say that Hazard is determined to work under Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane after spending five years at Chelsea, and the Belgium international is also understood to be learning Spanish. Reports say that the Los Blancos are ready to pay a fee of around £100 million for him in order to tempt Chelsea into selling him.

Earlier this month, Hazard had admitted that he could be open to a move away from Chelsea if they would go on to win the title this season, and also expressed his admiration for Zidane.

"If I ever leave, it'll be after winning a championship. You need to go out on a high so that people remember you for the right reasons. Zidane is the best player in history. He was smart when he played, he was not quick but he could do everything with the ball. He scored a lot of goals in finals, like the World Cup and the Champions League," Hazard said.

Reports say that Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid's striker Alvaro Morata who is valued at £70 million but the Blues are not willing to enter into talks with Real Madrid about Morata if it would see Hazard going the other way.

Hazard is back to his best this season after a torrid 2015-16 season and has already scored 11 goals and has five assists to his name this season. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will be looking to add more depth to his squad for next season as they will also be competing in the Champions League next season and losing Hazard will be a big blow for them.

Real Madrid always ends up signing their transfer targets as evidenced from the signing of Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, and money has never been a problem for the La Liga giants. Even if Chelsea were willing to let Hazard go, they would not settle for anything less than the £89 million fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba.