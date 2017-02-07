Reports coming out of Spain say that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is once again targeting a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Initial reports suggested that Real Madrid were after Chelsea's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, but now have apparently made De Gea their number 1 transfer target.

David De Gea has been the stand out performer for Manchester United this season, saving them on multiple occasions in front of goal and it has been reported that United want a massive £43 million for him.

Real Madrid have never been shy to spend huge amounts of money to get some of the best footballing talent to the Santiago Bernabeu and David De Gea's transfer fee should not be a problem for them.

One of the major factors that might make David De Gea move to Real Madrid is the possibility of Champions League football. Manchester United are currently 6th in the Premier League table and face a tough task ahead to finish in a Champions League spot and if they fail to qualify, Real Madrid will have an easy time persuading De Gea to move to Spain.

However, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is not entirely happy with this deal and he does not want the club to spend £43 million on a goalkeeper as he feels Real Madrid need to strengthen their other positions.

The former Real Madrid player wants to see the money being spent on defenders and possibly on attacking midfielders with James Rodriguez and Isco being heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer due to a lack of game time.

Real Madrid almost signed De Gea in the summer of 2015 on deadline day, but because of a broken fax machine the move could not be completed. Apart from showing an interest in De Gea and Courtois, Real Madrid have also targeted Tottenham's Hugo Lloris in case they fail to land their primary target.