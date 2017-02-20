Season 9 episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta focused on Kandi Burruss' sexual orientation, but what has sent tongues wagging is the revelation that she once hooked up with Porsha Williams.

The episode saw Burruss in a foul mood after she was asked over dinner if she has had any sexual experience with women. And later, Burruss revealed that she wasn't the only one who may have been hiding in the closet. "We all know that Porsha gets down with girls," Kandi said to the camera. "I know it. She's knows it. She knows I know it. Baby girl — we in the same boat together. It's like she and I have shared a secret that nobody else knew. I've never said anything, not even to my closest friends. But you only want to tell one part of the secret?"

She then went on to describe her experience with Williams and said that during the time her husband Todd Tucker was present as well.

"She was in front of me. He was behind me, and she kissed me," Burruss said. "There was tongue, and then she told me she wanted to eat my p---y 'til I came." She also said that they had shared this secret for two years.

Williams and Burruss later met up to try and sort out their issues, but it did not go well. When Burruss reminded Williams of their past hookup, the latter denied any such thing happened and then went on to announce that Burruss had been in a relationship with a woman for the past seven years. Not surprisingly, Burruss denied this and asked Williams to come up with more authentic information the next time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 pm ET.