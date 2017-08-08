Nexon is not exactly a make or break move for Tata. However, the success of the Nexon will certainly tighten the company's grip in the passenger car market after Tiago, Hexa and Tigor's good showing.

The launch of the Nexon, going by the word around the web, is still a couple of weeks away. However, the dealerships of the company have already started accepting the bookings for the model for a down-payment ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000. The Nexon, which will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, is expected to start arriving in the showrooms soon. The Nexon official website is already up and the first batch of Nexon SUV from its Ranjangaon plant has already been rolled out.

Nexon will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The compact SUV will pack a 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series. Both the engines will initially come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750rpm. An AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant is expected to join the Nexon line-up later by 2018.

The Nexon will have headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), split LED taillamps, three-tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system and push button start.

The Nexon is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.