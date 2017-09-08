Former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid has said BCCI's handbook "100 Things Every Professional Cricketer Must Know" is a "valuable resource" for every young cricketer.

On Friday (September 8), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had released a handbook as part of Justice Lodha Committee recommendations.

The 212-page English language book is made available online (free to download) from today and will later be printed in English and Hindi.

Also read: India-Australia series schedule

The handbook has a foreword from Dravid where he speaks about young cricketes benefiting from the wide range of topics covered.

"I have had the chance to serve Indian cricket for many years as a professional cricketer, and I believe it is indeed a privilege that I can continue to contribute after my retirement. I have enjoyed and learnt much from participating in the sporting journeys of the next generation of our country's cricketing talent," the 44-year-old wrote.

He continued, "As a coach to young cricketers, I have realised that it is important to create an environment that supports and empowers them as they prepare to participate and succeed at sport. During my playing career, I was fortunate to have a number of mentors, who contributed to my success in various ways. In that sense, there is a lot of value in having the awareness to know what information to seek and whom to seek it from.

"I see this handbook as a valuable resource that can be referred to from time to time. A wide range of topics is covered, which I hope will enable better decision making, especially among younger cricketers. The information can not only aid sport performance but also provide guidance on several off-field matters."

The former skipper praised GoSports Foundation, which has published the handbook. Dravid is part of the foundation's advisory panel.

BCCI Cricketer’s Handbook released. Here's the link to download the handbook - https://t.co/fXkw1eV4OX pic.twitter.com/EtPCzRwJWY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2017

"GoSports Foundation is an organisation that I am closely involved with as a member of the Board of Advisors and I am very glad that they have been able to work with the BCCI on this valuable project. I hope that this partnership can grow and enable more such initiatives in the future," he concluded.

Dravid is currently the coach of India A and Under-19 teams. In a glittering career spanning 16 years, he played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I.