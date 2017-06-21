Anil Kumble resigned from his post as India coach after the expiry of his contract and owing to growing friction with the current captain Virat Kohli.

In his resignation message, posted on Twitter, Kumble made it clear he had stepped down due to the fact that his relationship with Kohli became "untenable."

Virat Kohli a spoilt brat?

Kumble, who guided India to the No.1 ranking in Test cricket, would go on to say how privileged he was to hold the job, while hinting at the fact that player power and his desire to bring "professionalism and discipline," had led to him having to resign as India coach.

Here is the full text of Anil Kumble's statement: