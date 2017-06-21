Anil Kumble resigned from his post as India coach after the expiry of his contract and owing to growing friction with the current captain Virat Kohli.
In his resignation message, posted on Twitter, Kumble made it clear he had stepped down due to the fact that his relationship with Kohli became "untenable."
Kumble, who guided India to the No.1 ranking in Test cricket, would go on to say how privileged he was to hold the job, while hinting at the fact that player power and his desire to bring "professionalism and discipline," had led to him having to resign as India coach.
Here is the full text of Anil Kumble's statement:
I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.
Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and I therefore believe that it is best for me to move on.
Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits that I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.
In light of these 'reservations' I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and the BCCI deem fit. Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the BCCI, CAC and all concerned.
I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.