Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra will return to Indian Premier League (IPL) during the 2018 edition as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

RCB, who are likely to be led by Indian captain Virat Kohli in the upcoming edition, has confirmed the appointments of the coaching staff, according to Cricbuzz. Daniel Vettori is set to continue as the head coach of the team while former India coach Gary Kirsten will join as batting mentor.

Nehra had categorically said that he would not return to the cash-rich league as a player after retiring from international cricket in November 2017.

It had emerged last year that the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler had informed his friends from the cricket fraternity about his new role at RCB during former teammate Zaheer Khan's wedding in November 2017.

Nehra's experience could prove vital for RCB, who have not won a title so far. The 36-year-old, who has represented Delhi Daredevils (DD), Mumbai Indians (MI), Pune Warriors and SRH, will also be handy when it comes to identifying talents during the upcoming mega auction, scheduled for January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru.

Kirsten signs RCB contract

Meanwhile, Kirsten, who had worked with DD between 2014 and 2015, signed the contract with RCB last week. The former South Africa opener is currently working with Hobart Hurricanes in the ongoing Big Bash League season.

While RCB seem to have zeroed in on their support staff, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly failed to land Brett Lee as the bowling coach. The former Australian pacer declined an offer from the two-time champions.

However, CSK are likely to retain Stephen Fleming as their head coach while Michael Hussey is expected to return as batting coach.