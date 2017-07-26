The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Mysore press has started printing the new 200-rupee currency notes, which are likely to come into circulation next month. The majority of new notes printed are of low denomination now. According to the people aware of the development, nearly 14 billion Rs 500 notes have been printed already.

The new batches of 500-rupee bills are expected to ease the shortage of 2,000-rupee notes in circulation that is being reported in certain parts of the country.

Will the new Rs. 200 note tide over the cash crunch from demonetization?

Check out the video.