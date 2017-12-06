As anticipated by the market participants, Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by RBI Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday chose to maintain the status quo by keeping the repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.

Following the decision, the benchmark repo rate stands at 6 percent, and the reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 5.75 percent and the central bank maintained a neutral policy stance.

Of the six-member MPC, five members voted in favour of status quo, while Ravindra Dholakia voted in favour of 25 basis point cut in rates.

It's developing story.