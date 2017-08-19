The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon release new Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series with the motif of Hampi and RBI Governor Urjit Patel's signature.

The central bank announced in December that it will print new currency notes of Rs 50 and Rs 20 denominations. However, the existing Rs 50 notes will continue to be legal tender, Economic Times reported.

The new Rs 50 notes have features that differ from the traditional notes. The top new features of the Rs 50 denomination are:

1) New Rs 50 banknote will have a motif of Hampi with the chariot and Swachh Bharat logo with the slogan on the reverse.

2) The new note's dimension will be 66mm *135mm.

3) Width of the new note will be lesser compared to Rs 500 and Rs 2000 banknotes, but, height will remain the same.

4) Colour of the banknote will be fluorescent blue.

5) The portrait of Mahatma Gandhi is at the centre of the note, unlike other currency notes.

6) The number 50 in the new Rs 50 note is written in Devnagri script.

7) It has micro letters RBI, BHARAT in Devnagri, INDIA and 50.

8) The windowed demetallised security thread has inscriptions of BHARAT and RBI.

9) Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait.

10) Ashoka Pillar emblem is on the right.

11) The note also has watermarks of Mahatma Gandhi's portrait and electrotype (50).

12) Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

On the back side of the new Rs 50 notes:

1) Year of printing will be towards the left.

2) Swachh Bharat logo with the slogan "Ek Kadam Swachhata ki Aur."

3) Language panel.

4) Motif of Hampi with Chariot.