On Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India (RB) governor Urjit Patel dampened the curiosity of a billion+ Indians on how much banned notes have been returned to the banking system after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were demonetised on November 8, 2016.

He did disclose that the value of new notes supplied to the banking system (remonetisation) till date is Rs 9,20,000 crore, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The value of the two denominations in circulation at the time of the announcement was Rs 15.44 lakh crore. There have been speculations that almost 97 percent of the demonetised notes have found their way back to the banking system in the form of deposits and other payments.

The remonetisation stood at Rs 5,92,613 crore as of December 10, 2016.

"Over the period from November 10, 2016 upto December 19, 2016, banks have reported that banknotes worth Rs 5,92,613 crore have been issued to public either over the counter or through ATMs," the RBI said in one of its updates. In dollar terms, it is approximately $87.2 billion.

In terms of number of notes, the central bank said it has supplied 22.6 billion pieces of all denominations, of which 2.2 billion notes were of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, according to the data.

Patel is scheduled to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.