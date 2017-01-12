Urjit Patel, governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sounded a note of caution over rising government debt, days before the Modi government is set to present Budget 2017. The central bank chief's comments on high interest rate subsidy were also significant in the context of sops announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 31, 2016.

"Second, since 2013, the central government has successfully embarked on a fiscal consolidation path. Even then, our general government deficit (that is borrowing by the centre and states combined) is, according to IMF data, amongst the highest in the group of G-20 countries," Patel said.

The cost of sops announced by Modi was estimated at Rs 3,500 crore per annum by a State Bank of India economist.

Read: India lobbied Moody's for ratings upgrade

He was speaking at a seminar on "Business Potential of International Financial Services Centre in India" organised by GIFT, India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Patel added that such high levels of debt as a percentage of the country's GDP do not help to improve India's sovereign upgrade.

In a veiled reference to Modi's announcement of interest subvention to those seeking home loans (eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Patel said that such measures, though good in intent, adversely affect "optimal allocation of financial resources and increases moral hazard."

It may be recalled that the central bank's role has come under a cloud over the demonetisation decision, with some analysts calling it the erosion of the bank's credibility.

He also spoke about the RBI's target of retail inflation at 4 percent. The government is set to release the provisional data for December consumer (retail) inflation later in the day; the rate was 3.63 percent in November 2016.