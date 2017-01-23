The Razzies are back with the 37th edition of the award show, which is also known as Golden Raspberry Awards 2017. The Razzies revealed the complete list of nominees for last year's worst performances, movies and directions.

This year, Ben Stiller's Zoolander No. 2 has received as many as eight nods, followed by Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which bagged seven nods out of nine categories.

Zoolander No.2 was nominated in major categories, including worst picture, worst actor, worst director and worst prequel or sequel. Check out the complete list of nominations below:

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad