Gaming technology company Razer has released Razer Phone 2018 Gold Edition to celebrate Chinese New Year which falls on February 16 this year.

Razer forayed into the smartphone industry last year by releasing its first handset, Razer Phone. The new limited edition called Razer Phone 2018 Gold Edition shares the same features as the one released in 2017 except for the company's logo painted in gold colour.

Both the standard and the limited gold edition are priced at $699.99 and available for purchase on the company's website.

The Razer Phone has a Dolby ATMOS and THX certified stereo speakers and 120 Hz refresh rate on its UltraMotion screen and designed to enhance the gaming experience. It features a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD screen with 1,440x2560 pixels (513 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo).

The device also comes packed with 8GB RAM and a 64GB storage (with microSD card), mounts a dual 12MP main camera with f1.75 wide angle lens, 2x telephoto zoom and dual LED flash, and an 8 MP front-snapper with f2.0 wide angle lens, and houses a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.