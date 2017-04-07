Troubles continue to mount for Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, as commercial pilots' and cabin crew associations refused to ferry him until he apologised to the Air India (AI) official he is accused of assaulting. Meanwhile, AI cancelled two more tickets of Gaikwad.

The developments come a day after Gaikwad's colleagues created ruckus in the Lok Sabha, and subsequently Gaikwad himself expressed regret for his actions, calling on airlines to lift their collective ban on him. However, that seems to have not had any effect.

Associations close ranks

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) continued to take a tough view of the situation, telling Air India: "We appreciate the stand you have taken against unruly passengers. We pledge unconditional support to you." The ICPA had earlier said its members would not operate any flight with Gaikwad on board "in the interest of safety and security of our own people."

The All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) echoed similar sentiments and was quoted by news agencies as saying that the Shiv Sena MP "is and will continue to be a risk to flight safety," and that the Central government "must think hard about letting him back on [flights]." The AICCA also said that Gaikwad must not be allowed to fly "unless he tenders an unconditional apology to AI employees and undertakes in writing to abide by all norms."

Tickets cancelled, again

Meanwhile, AI cancelled two more tickets booked by Gaikwad. The first of these was for Delhi-Mumbai flight on April 17, while the second was for a Mumbai-Delhi flight on April 24.

Gaikwad's tickets continue to be cancelled ever since the incident on March 23. He had later bragged about beating an AI official "25 times" with his footwear. The Shiv Sena MP has since then tried to book tickets with other airlines as well, but to no avail.