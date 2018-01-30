Four Telugu movies Touch Chesi Chudu starring Ravi Teja, Chalo starring Naga Shourya, Howrah Bridge starring Rahul Ravindran and HBD (Hacked by Devil) are set to clash at the box office this weekend.

Touch Chesi Chudu is a romantic comedy with a good dose of action paired with emotions that would woo the family audience to theatres. Ravi Teja is seen as a police officer, while Raashi Khanna and Seerat Kapoor appear as his love interests in the movie. Its trailer has offered a glimpse of the storyline and the film will feature Ravi Teja in a mass avatar.

Vakkantham Vamsi has written the script for Touch Chesi Chudu, which marks the directorial debut of Vikram Sirikonda. Nallamalapu Srinivas (Bujji) and Vallabhaneni Vamsi have produced the movie under the banner Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Chalo is a romantic entertainer with a good dose of action and humour aimed to attract the young filmgoers. The film was written and directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner Ira Creations. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Naga Shaurya and Rashmika Mandanna are playing the lead roles, while Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Posani Krishna Murali appear in the supporting cast of the film, which has Sai Sriram's cinematography, Mahati Swara Sagar's music, Venkat's action and Raghu and Vijay's choreography.

Howrah Bridge is a story about two youngsters who fall in love. The movie is all about how love connects people and binds them, strengthens relationships like a bridge. Director Rewon Yadhu has himself penned the story. EMVE Studios produced the movie.

Rahul Ravindran, Chandini Chowdary and Manali Rathod are playing the lead roles in Howrah Bridge and Rao Ramesh and Ajay form the supporting cast. The movie has Sekhar Chandra's music, Vijay Mishra's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing.

HBD (Hacked by Devil) is a suspense thriller directed by Krishna Karthik and produced by Uday Bhaskar. Meghana, Santoshi, Salman and Himaja are playing the lead roles in the movie, which has Mahi Madan's music. Going by the trailer, the movie seems to be an edge-of-the-seat horror thriller.

All the four movies are set to hit the screens on February 2, but Touch Chesi Chudu is bigger than others in terms of star power, hype and promotion. Chalo, Howrah Bridge and HBD (Hacked by Devil) are small budget films with little promotion. It should be seen how they will perform at the box office.