Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's next movie has been titled Touch Chesi Chudu. The makers of the film have released its first look and a motion poster as birthday gift to the actor, who turns 49 on January 26.

The makers have released the motion poster of Touch Chesi Chudu on the official YouTube channel of Lakshmi Narasimha Productions and it is getting very good response from the viewers. The first look featuring Ravi Teja has also impressed his fans, who are now busy circulating it on Twitter and Facebook and in other social networking sites. Both will definitely go viral on the internet.

Ravi Teja was last seen dazzling screens in director Sampath Nandi's Bengal Tiger, which was released in theatres on December 10, 2015. It has been over a year the actor had not announced his next project. There were very few speculations made about his upcoming movie. His fans were desperately waiting to know about the film and they were wondering why he was tight lipped about the flick.

Finally, the details of Ravi Teja's next film are out. Titled Touch Chesi Chudu, the film is being directed by Vikram Sirikonda and produced by Nallamalapu Srinivas (Bujji) and Vallabhaneni Vamsi under the banner Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. Pritam has been roped in to score music for the movie.

Ravi Teja, who is playing the lead role in the movie, is seen romancing Raashi Khanna in Touch Chesi Chudu. The actor and actress were seen together in Bengal Tiger which featured Raashi as second female lead. Touch Chesi Chudu is going to be the second combo film for Ravi and Raashi.

The makers are yet to reveal the details of the shooting and other cast and crew of Touch Chesi Chudu. The first look of the movie shows that its filming will begin in February. The producers are expected to make an official announcement about other details soon.