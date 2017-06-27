Bharath Raj, Telugu actor Ravi Teja's brother, who was killed in a road accident near Shamshabad on Saturday night, was reportedly supposed to be a participant on Junior NTR's TV show, Big Boss Telugu.

With the help of his brother Ravi Teja, Bharath Raj started his acting career as a character artiste and acted in some movies like Ready, Aa Mugguru, Jump Jilani, Okkade, Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Athade Oka Sainyam, Peda Babu and Dochai. When he was thinking of taking his career to the next level, he was arrested for his involvement in alleged drug dealings.

It was a big setback for Bharath as the offers dried down after this incident. Also, his family is said to have kept him a distance after the incident. He was unmarried and staying alone in a flat in Hyderabad. While his brother Ravi Teja looked after his expenses, Bharath started focusing on body building in a bid to make debut as a hero.

But unfortunately, he died in a road mishap on Saturday while he was returning from Gachibowli to Shamshabad at 10.10 pm. His funeral was held in Hyderabad on Sunday and his brother Raghu was the only member of his family to be present on the occasion.

Days after his death, news about his entry on Bigg Boss Telugu is creating buzz on the social media. The buzz claims that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu had approached Bharath Raj with an offer to be one of the 14 contestants on the show. The actor, who was excited about it, had happily accepted the offer. While he dreamt of making a career on small screen, his fate, which had a different plan, had ended his journey.

However, Bigg Boss Telugu is an adaptation of popular Hindi reality TV show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. This show, which is telecast on Star Maa, marks the debut of popular Telugu actor Junior NTR on the small screen. Star Maa, which is yet to announce the airing date of the TV show, has released a few promotional videos which have gone viral and created a lot of curiosity about the upcoming entertainer.

Bharath Raj