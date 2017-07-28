Ravi Teja, who has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department in the drug racket case, will be grilled on Friday, July 28.

The 49-year-old Telegu star's name came under the scanner after a WhatsApp chat of drug peddler Zeeshan Ali – who was arrested recently – revealed the actor's connection. In fact, the chats revealed a lot of information, which were enough for the SIT to question the Mass Maharaja.

Apparently, Ali directly smuggles drugs from South Africa and supplies it to Teja, who in turn distributes these narcotics to other parties.

Despite such accusations, Teja has remained mum about the drug scandal. His mother Rajyalakshmi has, however, defended her son saying that there is no truth to her son's involvement in the drug issue.

"I'm deeply hurt by the reports and speculations about my son Ravi Teja in the drugs case. He doesn't even smoke a cigarette, and you (media) are dragging him into this drugs issue. I request media not to link him with Bharath. Ravi Teja is a gentleman with no vices," Ravi Teja's mother had said at her first-ever press meet.

On Thursday, actress Mumaith Khan was questioned by the SIT. Khan, who was participating in reality show Bigg Boss Telegu, had to take some time off to appear before the SIT.