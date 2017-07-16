Ravi Shastri's appointment has become official after all the drama regarding the Team India coach embarrassed Indian cricket. However, there are certain things that are yet to be worked out, especially the salary, which the former Team Director will earn during his tenure.

The coach of the Indian team has always received good salary, which makes it one of the most lucrative offers in world cricket. It does not come as a surprise as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricket body in the world.

Now, it remains to be seen – how much are the BCCI willing to pay the new coach?

Shastri is set to receive around Rs 7-7.5 crore per year during his two-year contract with the India cricket team.

"BCCI is going to make an offer of more than Rs 7 crore to Shastri. This is the same amount which (predecessor) Anil Kumble had asked from the board during his presentation in May. But it can't be more than Rs 7.5 crore annually," The Times of India quoted an official as saying.

If this is the case, it will also help him become the highest-paid India cricket coach. If one looks at the history of the India coach and their salary, former coach Kumble, during his one-year stint received Rs 6.5 crore and the last foreigner to be at the helm of India cricket, Duncan Fletcher, was given a package of Rs 4.2 crore per year.

A four-member BCCI panel comprising CK Khanna, Rahul Johri, Diana Edulji and Amitabh Choudhary will decide on Shastri's final salary.

Though Shastri's appointment as India coach is confirmed, one is still not sure about the support staff. It is this, which has led to some unwarranted controversy in India cricket. With Shastri having a say on the matter, regarding the coaching staff, it looks more likely that the new India coach will get what he wants – Bharat Arun as bowling coach.

The support staff, however, is expected to cost more than Rs 2 crore per year.

"The support staff bracket (batting and bowling coach) won't exceed the Rs 2 cr mark. The board is in the process of finalising contracts as soon as possible," the official said.