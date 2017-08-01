India have always been blessed to possess some of the best cricketers in the world, and to some extent, captains as well. The last two captains of India, Sourav Ganuly and MS Dhoni did a wonderful job, with the latter regarded as the best skipper ever as he helped the nation win a number of world titles, which is always the highest yard stick of a super skipper.

Now, Dhoni is only a mere player as it is Virat Kohli, who leads Team India in all formats. Kohli has helped the India team become a huge force in world cricket, coming up with some incredible performances in all forms of the game. They are ranked number one in Tests. Kohli's team even came close to winning the ICC Champions Trophy, but lost to Pakistan in the final in June. Clearing the final hurdle in ICC events is something what Dhoni championed at.

All in all, one can fairly state that the future of India cricket is in safe hands with Kohli at the helm of things. It is his passion and leadership skills, which has played a huge role in India dominating other teams. So much so that India coach Ravi Shastri, who shares a special bond with Kohli, has even drawn comparisons with Dhoni.

The coach feels that the India skipper has all the ammunition to match Dhoni's success, and compared the two cricketers recently. However, one feels that comparisons will only make matter worse for the India captain. One wonders if it is even fair to compare the two.

Virat should win a world title to be compared with Dhoni

The India captain is quite new to this role, and he took over the role of the ODI skipper last year. In order to compare these two stalwarts, Virat should at least win one world title. MS Dhoni seems to have perfected the art of winning such titles. He helped India win World T20, ICC World T20 and the Champions Trophy as well. As of now, the difference is too alarming to even start a comparison.

Kohli yet to be tested on foreign soil

Agreed, Virat Kohli may be doing wonders with the current India team, especially in the Test format. However, one has to mention his wins have majorly been in the sub-continent, also in West Indies, but is yet to be tested in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and England, where India have been poor. If Kohli and his players can shine under difficult conditions, Kohli will definitely fall in the bracket of the best India captains ever.

Such comparisons will lead to pressure

Comparing the two will only lead to pressure on Kohli, current captain. Kohli should not be compared to any of the former captains, for the time being at least. His results on the pitch should be allowed to do the talking. One cannot afford Virat to come under pressure for such reasons as he is not only a captain, but an important batsmen for India. It would be unfortunate if pressure will have a negative impact on his batting performances.