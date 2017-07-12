Newly-appointed India cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has mentioned that he is looking forward to doing his best in his second stint with the India cricket team and the first time as the coach of the side.

After a bit of drama on Tuesday July 11, Shastri was finally announced as the coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) late evening. The former India team director has been given a two-year contract until the ICC World Cup 2019.

Shastri reiterated that he felt the current India cricket side, led by Virat Kohli, has the potential to be the best side ever in the history of Indian cricket.

"The potential of the side, the perfect blend of youth and experience, makes the side better than any Indian team ever," the former Indian cricketer told India Today on Wednesday.

Shastri, meanwhile, has also spoken about his possible topsy-turvy relationship with Sourav Ganguly and commented on the reports that his appointment as the coach, yet again didn't make Ganguly a happy man.

"We are two former captains. There could be arguments but at the end of the day, we have to mutually agree on what is best for Indian cricket as a whole. We have to move forward. It's about Indian cricket. Individuals don't matter," said Shastri.