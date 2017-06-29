Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has joined Ravi Shastri among the late applicants for the job of Indian cricket team's head coach after Anil Kumble stepped down from the said role earlier this month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the deadline for applying for the coaching role until July 9, saying it wanted a broader pool of candidates to choose from. Notably, only former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh along with Richard Pybus and Tom Moody had applied for the high-profile job when the initial advertisement for the job came before India's Champions Trophy campaign kickstarted in England.

Kumble had also re-applied for the post but later withdrew it when it emerged that captain Virat Kohli had reservations with the leg-spinner's working style. Notably, the 46-year-old was supposed to travel with the team for the ongoing tour of West Indies, but he resigned days after India lost to Pakistan in the final of Champions Trophy 2017.

While many in the cricket fraternity believe Shastri is the frontrunner for the job, given his successful relationship with Kohli during his tenure as Team India director, Prasad's application might pose a threat to the former's favourite tag. Notably, the 47-year-old, who represented India in 33 Tests and 162 One Day Internationals, also worked as India's bowling coach for a two-year-period from 2007.

Prasad is now serving as junior national chief selector as well and his three-year-tenure will come to an end in September this year. Given his exploits with the ball during his heydays and his work with the team during his stint as bowling coach, the Karnataka pacer is someone whom the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI cannot take lightly.

Also, it will be interesting to see how CAC member Sourav Ganguly deals with Shastri's candidature after the differences emerged between the two cricketers during last year's interview process, in which the latter was edged out by Kumble.

Shastri reportedly has been influenced by Sachin Tendulkar, who is also part of the three-member CAC, to reapply for the high-profile job. It is now evident that skipper Kohli wants the legendary all-rounder to get back in the dressing room -- this time as head coach.

Fielding coach backs Shastri's approach?



Interestingly, Team India fielding coach R Sridhar has already compared Shastri's working style to that of Kumble. In a statement, which seems to back the former's approach, the support staff says that it is important for a leader to "yield to the demands of the group".

"Shastri was somebody who was character-based. He wanted characters in the team, so he worked on that kind of approach. He wanted to take that approach to the field. Kumble was someone who wanted to achieve excellence in his own way," Sridhar told the Hindustan Times.

He added: "What is important in today's cricket as a leader is to follow the energies within the group. It is important to be receptive. You have to yield to the demands of the group and you have to make sure that each guy is in the best possible space."