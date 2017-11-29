India's head coach Ravi Shastri has been praised by a former Australian player for playing a major part in the rise of captain Virat Kohli in international cricket.

Kohli, the batsman has been prolific in all formats of the game. The 29-year-old has already shattered several records and continues to add more to his name.

Now, former Australian batsman Dean Jones has credited Shastri for bringing the best out of Kohli. He also said Kohli is his "favourite" player, replacing former opener Virender Sehwag.

"Virat Kohli is my favourite player in the world right now. He has taken over from Virender Sehwag," Jones told "NDTV" on Wednesday (November 29).

He continued, "I love his aggression, his belief that he can get his team into a winning position no matter from what position they are in. He has huge belief that he can score runs on any pitch. He has matured as a player and leader. And I think Ravi Shastri brings the best out of him. All in all I am expecting Virat to do a huge job in South Africa."

Jones backed India to do well in the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa in January 2018. India travel to South Africa in the last week of December.

"The reason why they will do well is because of the bowlers. The quicks are really good. I love (Mohammed) Shami," the Australian said.

He added that if Proteas bowlers keep Kohli "quiet" than India will struggle. "If you keep him quiet most of the time you can keep India quiet," Jones opined.

India are currently involved in a three-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. They lead 1-0 after two matches. The final game is in New Delhi from December 2.