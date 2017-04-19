Raveena Tandon, who had worked with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the much popular film Andaz Apna Apna, took a sly dig at the two superstars.

Responding to a question in regard to sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, Raveena took a jibe at Salman and Aamir.

When Bollywoodlife asked Raveena if she would like to be a part of a sequel to the cult movie, the 42-year-old actress said, "I would love to be a game for it but I know that my photograph is gonna be hanging there. Aamir and Salman will be garlanding me and lolo and saying 'hamari biwiyan mar gayi, ab kya karein' and they will be running after 21 year old heroines. So that's how the sequel's gonna start".

Although she said that on a funny note, Raveena's comment appears to be a dig at the trend of older actors romancing much younger actresses on screen, and other senior actresses not being offered lead roles.

Raveena is set to make a comeback on the big screen with Maatr. She plays the lead role in the female-centric movie. Directed by Ashtar Sayed, Maatr was in news recently after the censor board had reportedly denied certification to the film due to portrayal of gruesome violence against women.

Now, the makers of the movie reportedly submitted a revised version of the film to the board for certification. Maatr is slated to be released on April 21.