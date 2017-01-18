Here is an important update for candidates appearing in the RAS/RTS mains examination 2016 to be held this month. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has granted access to them to download the admit card for the upcoming examinations.

The admit cards must be downloaded online before appearing in the exams. Candidates can find their respective admission cards on RPSC's official website. In order to fetch the right admit card, candidates must enter their application ID and date of birth, and select the name of the exam from the drop down menu.

Once the candidate hits "Submit," the website will display the admit card. Candidates must download and take a print of the same to carry it to the exam hall on the required dates. As per RPSC's instructions on the website, candidates must also carry their original photo ID and a passport size photo to gain entry to the centre.

In case the candidate doesn't know the application ID to gain access to the admit card, click on "Get application status" on the bottom left of the login page. Select search mode and enter the token/transaction number or registered mobile number and date of birth. Once you click on search, the application ID will be displayed on the screen. Make a note of it and follow the instructions given above to get your admit card.

The RAS/RTS exams will be conducted on January 28 and 29.

All participating candidates must appear at their respective exam centres an hour early. Only second paper candidates are allowed to carry non-programmable, soundless, battery-operated pocket calculator, but carrying wrist watches, mobile phones and other electronic items is not permitted.

The RAS/RTS mains exams will be held at seven centres in the state — Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur. The application process was closed in June last year and the commission will fill out the 725 vacant positions in the state and subordinate services in Rajasthan through these exams, the Indian Express reported.