Rare snowfall blankets the UAE’s tallest peak

  • February 6, 2017 21:01 IST
    By Storyful
A cold snap sent temperatures plunging across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 5 February, as four inches of snow fell on the UAE’s tallest peak, Jabal Jais. Those brave enough braced against the freezing weather to play in the snow, in the mountainous area of Ras al-Khaimah.
