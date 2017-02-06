- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
Rare snowfall blankets the UAE’s tallest peak
A cold snap sent temperatures plunging across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 5 February, as four inches of snow fell on the UAE’s tallest peak, Jabal Jais. Those brave enough braced against the freezing weather to play in the snow, in the mountainous area of Ras al-Khaimah.
Most popular