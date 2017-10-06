Naga Chaitanya's Rarandoi Veduka Chudam (RRVC), which had its world TV premiere recently, has received better Television Rating Points (TRPs) than the grand finale of Jr NTR's TV show Bigg Boss Telugu.

Released in the theatres on May 25, Rarandoi Veduka Chudam collected Rs 50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie earned Rs 28 crore to its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 20 crore on its theatrical rights. The flick has become one of the big hit Telugu films of 2017.

Over three months after its release, Zee TV Telugu, which acquired its satellite rights for Rs 4 crore, premiered Rarandoi Veduka Chudam on Saturday and it has got superb response on the small screen too. It is another good news for the fans of Naga Chaitanya after the news of his marriage with actress Smantha on Friday.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudam has registered 15.5 TRPs in its world TV premiere. It has beaten the record of Pawan Kalyan's Sardar Gabbar Singh, which got 15.24 TRPs in its first TV premiere. Rajiv Aluri, an employee from the Star Maa Network, tweeted: "#RarandoiVedukaChudam TV premiere telecasted on Saturday delivers 15.5 TRP's"

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu had its grand finale on September 24 and the last episode of this hit reality show had a record 14.13 TRPs. Rajiv Aluri tweeted: ".@tarak9999 #BiggBossTelugu Grand Finale Delivers 14.13 TRP's with 4 hours duration avg ##Excellent "

Bigg Boss Telugu received a fantastic response from the viewers throughout the season 1. The fans of host Jr NTR wanted to see the show make it to the list of top Telugu TV program, but it could not. They hoped that at least the grand finale would fulfill their wish, this has also disappointed them.

Star Maa, which was pushed down to second rank, has recorded 552,124,000 impressions in the 39th week of the year and topped the list of top five Telugu TV channels. It has beaten Zee Telugu and Gemini TV, which recorded 482,248,000 and 479,977,000 impressions, respectively.