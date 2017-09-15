Rapper XXXTentacion sparks outrage after new music video features him lynching a child Close
Rapper XXXTentacion and amp;#39;s new music video sparked outage on social media. The music video features a caucasian boy being lynched while an African American boy watches on. Twitter users blasted the controversial video, calling it disgusting and full of hatred.