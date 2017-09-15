Rapper XXXTentacion and amp;#39;s new music video sparked outage on social media. The music video features a caucasian boy being lynched while an African American boy watches on. Twitter users blasted the controversial video, calling it disgusting and full of hatred.
Rapper XXXTentacion sparks outrage after new music video features him lynching a child
- September 15, 2017 10:26 IST
