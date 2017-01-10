- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Rapper Cbiz cleared of Oliver Tetlow killing after murder trial collapse
London Grime rapper Cbiz had been cleared of the murder of Oliver Tetlow. The judge asked the jury to acquit David Osadebay, aka Cbiz, on the grounds of insufficient evidence. Tetlow was killed on 9 March 2016, in what was believed to have been a ‘revenge’ drive-by shooting. It is thought that Oliver Tetlow was mistaken for a local gang member from the Church Road Soldiers. The prosecution alleged that Cbiz became enraged when his gold bling was stolen by members of the gang the night before.
