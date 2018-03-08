Rape survivors powerful photo series explores psychological impact of sexual assault

Photographer Elisa Iannacone presents The Spiral of Containment: Rapes Aftermath, an exhibition that harnesses the power of images to change the way we see. Each of the photos featured in the multimedia exhibit shows one of 25 survivors, including Iannacone, in a carefully-constructed scene that survivors psychologically associate with their attack. The exhibit will take place at Londons iconic OXO Tower from 8th March (International Womens Day) -11th March 2018.