Delhi is becoming scarier by the day for every single girl - be it an unknown or even an athlete. Infamously referred to as the rape capital of India owing to the spite in venomous incidents in recent years, the national capital received another blot this week.

A national-level junior kabaddi player in her teens has now alleged that a man in his 30s, identified as Naresh Dahiya, sodomised and raped her on the pretext of providing her coaching.

Recent developments claim that the man has been arrested by Delhi Police and has been slapped charges under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The crime happened on July 9 but has only come to light this week.

As per the complaint filed by the teenager this week, it all started at the Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi's Model Town area. The kabaddi player was made to believe by the man that he happened to be one of the coaches and would help her.

The 16-year-old girl alleged that Naresh took her to a flat in Rohini, where sedatives were laced in her drinks. It was then that she fell unconscious and was sexual assaulted.