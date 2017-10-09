Rapper Nelly was accused of sexual assault on Saturday, October 7, by an unnamed woman, post a concert at Auburn, Washington. However, after getting arrested, Nelly was released in a few hours' time without filing of charges.

Ever since, the music man has taken to Twitter and Instagram to speak up about how "beyond shocked" he was at the accusations. And while even his lawyer has said the accusationes are "lies", the woman who had lvelled them revealed that the two were partying together before he forced himself upon her without any kind of protection.

TMZ broke the story and also followed up later with more information on the accuser. She's a 21-year-old Seattle resident and claimed to have met Nelly at a club in Washington, where the rapper was at for his concert. She admitted to getting "tipsy" at his table, with her friends too.

She continued to say she was then invited for an after-party, for which she drove off with Nelly's people. She said she was then taken to Nelly's tour bus, and back in his room the rapper tried to have sex with her, which she refused.

According to her claims, Nelly asked her to "shut up" and despite her objections forced himself upon her without protection. Nelly allegedly even offered her money, and when she declined she was told "You gotta go" by another woman, who kicked her off the bus and threw $100 at her.

Scott Rosenblum, the lawyer representing Nelly, has been quashing the claims right from the beginning, claiming the woman was just a liar.

"It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized," he told TMZ. "That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety."

Rosenblum also claimed to have an investigator on the case. "We will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility," he said. According to him, "She [the woman accusing Nelly] is a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals."

Post Nelly's own statements via tweets, rapper Akon has also spoken up in support of the 42-year-old Grammy winner. "Not the Nelly I know. He's an amazing person. I just know how scary these situations can be. I'm almost 100 percent positive he's innocent," Akon told TMZ.

The You're So Beautiful singer continued: "Oftentimes those are the situations that you have to be mindful of anyway because people like us are licks for these girls now. We are targets on every level. Half the time, they'll set up a charge just for us to settle out.

"Just so we don't deal with the embarrassment and go through the process of fighting it. Once you get that stigma, it's on you whether you are guilty or not."

In his own defence, Nelly had tweeted: