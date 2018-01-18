It looks like the release of Padmaavat has finally brought respite to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The rumoured lovebirds were seen sharing a good laugh over a joke that Deepika recently shared on her Instagram profile.

The meme, which was directed towards Deepika Padukone's name, seemed to have amused the actress and it looks like she has also joined the weird-Ranveer-Singh-antics league after she decided to share it with her fans.

While fans were having a good laugh at the Padukone-cone joke, Ranveer Singh soon joined the laughter bandwagon and commented a long "hahahhahahaha" on her post.

As soon as Ranveer commented, fans were left in awe with the two lovebirds who have always managed to surprise well-wishers with their neverending PDA.

Just like Virushka, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most-talked-about rumoured celeb couples, whose engagement or marriage rumours surface from time to time.

There were rumours earlier that Deepika and Ranveer were planning to get married this year. It was also reported that Ranveer met Deepika's parents at a family gathering, which added fuel to the fire.

Their trip to Sri Lanka further fuelled rumours of their possible marriage. However, nothing came off it.

Asked what she likes best about Ranveer's company, Deepika said in a recent interview: "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense."

Even Ranveer sent across a romantic message to his Mastani in a quirky video when Deepika was having a tete-a-tete with Shah Rukh Khan on his new talk show Baatein with Baadshah.

"Now what should I say about you? You have come into my life it like a shining ray of light and brightened it just the way you have lit the lives of thousands of your fans. My only wish to God is to always keep your life glowing like a star. There's nobody like you! God bless you and love you lots! (translated from Hindi)," Ranveer said in the video.