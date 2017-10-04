Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been at the receiving end ever since the project started rolling. Vandalism of movie sets, physical assaults by Rajput Karni Sena members in Jaipur, burning of effigies and continuous protests — the makers of Padmavati have been bearing all the losses and the negativity that's coming their way at regular intervals.

If that wasn't enough, Ranveer Singh's villainous look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji got leaked ahead of their planned schedule. The said incident has irked Bhansali to a great extent that he has now warned to do away with his entire team if there are any further leaks from the film sets.

A couple of days ago, Ranveer Singh dropped a hint that his first look as Alauddin Khilji will be released on Tuesday morning. But the actor was forced to put it out on the social media platforms overnight as someone from the team got hands on the poster and leaked it late Monday night.

The incident angered Bhansali to such an extent that he sent out a loud and clear message to his team that he will replace each one of them if more leaks happen in the future for Padmavati.

"Padmavati is a dear project and it has already seen many lows and blows since it started rolling. Information leak from the sets or the looks of the important characters getting out before schedule is the last thing he wants. He has sent out a loud and clear message to his team that if anything pertaining to Padmavati is leaked anymore, he will do away with the entire team and get new people on board to work with him on future projects," a source from Padmavati team was quoted as saying by India.com.

SULTAN ALAUDDIN KHILJI #Khilji A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

"Bhansali sir is very upset with what happened. He is convinced that while the ones who leaked the look aren't from the team, they got their hands on the Khilji posters thanks to someone in-house. He has issued a strict warning to the entire team which has everybody shocked, shaken and scared, " the source added.

Padmavati, which stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, is scheduled to release on December 1.