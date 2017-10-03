Ranveer Singh's Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati is trending on Twitter ever since the first look surfaced on Monday, October 2, showing the actor in an intense and deadly avatar. However, the twitteratti were quick to compare the look to actor Jason Momoa's appearance in Aquaman.

As soon as Ranveer shared the photo of his fierce-looking character in Padmavati, people started praising the actor's transformation. His look as Alauddin Khilji seems to have impressed all.

Meanwhile, the resemblance to Jason's look in Aquaman has prompted many to call Ranveer as Indian version of Jason Momoa. People are sharing pictures of Ranveer as Khilji and Jason in Aquaman, and a fervent discussion is on about it. The two characters sport similar kind of beard and hair-style.

After the release of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's looks from Padmavati, fans were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Ranveer's appearance in the film. While Deepika plays the titular role, Shahid will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh.

There is a buzz that Ranveer's character of Khilji will play the antagonist and will be seen as bi-sexual. Meanwhile another actor Raja Murad has shared his look from the film as Jalaluddin Khilji. He shared the photo with some background information about his character.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie Padmavati is one of the most awaited flicks this year, and these posters from the film have fuelled the excitement further.

Earlier, Ranveer and Deepika had shared screen space in Bhansali's another period drama Bajirao Mastani, which was a big box office hit.

Check the tweets comparing Ranveer and Jason's look, and tell us what you feel in the comment box.

Is it only me or someone else feel like @RanveerOfficial is looking like indian version of Jason Momoa - Aquaman #Padmavati — Mohit Mishra (@SanimaLover) October 3, 2017